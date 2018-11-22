Here's to the bright spots of unity in a divided world

And sometimes it’s just gratifying to see someone in the majority make the first concession. That’s what Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) did in the midst of the Senate’s fiercely partisan and contentious debate over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Although he supported Kavanaugh, Flake agreed with Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee that the nomination was moving too fast and that the FBI needed to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against the judge. Criticize Flake all you like for having made his mind up already on the nominee, but he took an important step to try to rescue a tainted process.