Before Roe vs. Wade, this doctor worked at an ‘infected abortions’ ward in L.A. This is what he saw

Six decades later, Dr. Edward Kaufman still recalls the horrors he saw while working on a septic abortion ward in Los Angeles. Many of the women in the unit had nearly died from attempted self-induced abortions. He predicts a return of the units — and gravely ill women — in a post-Roe future.