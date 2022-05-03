Letters to the Editor: A voter’s answer to Rick Caruso: ‘I refuse to be bought’

To the editor: I am apparently not alone in being increasingly annoyed that billionaires — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, the Koch brothers and so forth — think they have a special right to take control of American society. (“Rick Caruso’s campaign spending tops $23 million in L.A. mayor’s race,” April 28)

I do not see any connection between the ability to make money and the ability to govern communities whose problems are not simply economic but involve access to healthcare and education and dealing with racism and inequality.

At my home in Westchester, I have received as many as three mailings in one day from mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. If I could send Caruso a message in return, it would be, “I refuse to be bought.”

I prefer to trust — yes, trust — a politician who has a history of involvement in my community.

Henry A. Hespenheide, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: For the last 40-plus years, my wife and I have been walking 3 to 5 miles a day, up to six days days a week, merrily ignorant of how dangerous it was to be on the apocalyptic streets we visited.

Because of Caruso and his $23 million in informational expenditures, I can now see that Los Angeles is engulfed in flames fueled by homeless monsters and other bogeymen.

So thanks, Mr. Caruso — we’ve given up walking, locked the doors and closed the curtains. We’ll come out again when you let us know you’ve fixed it.

Morrie Ruvinsky, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: I am trying to decide which mayoral candidate to vote for.

What is blazingly obvious is The Times dislikes Caruso, and much of its coverage of his candidacy is negative. This is not fair journalism. No other candidate is treated with such disdain.

I usually am not aware of bias, but each day it becomes blatantly obvious, and I find it offensive. A little objectivity would go a long way to support our democracy.

Judith Kaplan, Los Angeles