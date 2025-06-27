Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court may want to revisit a certain chapter of history as it defers to Trump

To the editor: Thank you, columnist Jackie Calmes, for your astute rendering of the current situation in our nation’s Supreme Court ( “The Supreme Court’s deference to Trump is astounding,” June 26). Perhaps it is time to send a word of caution to the majority voice. Recalling mid-century history — particularly in Europe — one could point to judicial activities occurring in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1945-46. Not only were perpetrators of war crimes on trial; those in the judiciary were as well.

Nicholas Pierce, Santa Barbara