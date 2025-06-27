Voices
Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court may want to revisit a certain chapter of history as it defers to Trump
To the editor: Thank you, columnist Jackie Calmes, for your astute rendering of the current situation in our nation’s Supreme Court (“The Supreme Court’s deference to Trump is astounding,” June 26). Perhaps it is time to send a word of caution to the majority voice. Recalling mid-century history — particularly in Europe — one could point to judicial activities occurring in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1945-46. Not only were perpetrators of war crimes on trial; those in the judiciary were as well.
Nicholas Pierce, Santa Barbara