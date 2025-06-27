Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court may want to revisit a certain chapter of history as it defers to Trump

Front of the Supreme Court building with covered scaffolding
The Supreme Court’s facade is being restored on Tuesday.
(Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

To the editor: Thank you, columnist Jackie Calmes, for your astute rendering of the current situation in our nation’s Supreme Court (“The Supreme Court’s deference to Trump is astounding,” June 26). Perhaps it is time to send a word of caution to the majority voice. Recalling mid-century history — particularly in Europe — one could point to judicial activities occurring in Nuremberg, Germany, in 1945-46. Not only were perpetrators of war crimes on trial; those in the judiciary were as well.

Nicholas Pierce, Santa Barbara

More to Read

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement