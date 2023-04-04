Letters to the Editor: Benjamin Netanyahu went too far, but Israel’s judiciary needs reform

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on March 27.

To the editor: John E. Golub, who describes himself as someone protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, avoids touching the important issue of the undemocratic nature of the country’s judicial system.

As Golub notes, there is no clear constitution to guide judges; what he doesn’t mention is that these judges are selected mostly by a clique of other judges and lawyers. This is unlike the United States, where the president nominates federal judges and the Senate vets and approves them.

Yes, politics plays a role. However, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) currently has almost no say in appointments. This on its face is undemocratic.

The current government went too far with its proposed changes. However, democratic reforms and delineation of authority would be healthy.

Barry F. Chaitin, Newport Beach

To the editor: Kudos to Israel’s patriotic protesters, who have fended off (for now) Netanyahu’s attack on the Israeli judiciary. The timing seems almost providential, occurring as Jews prepare to celebrate Passover, a holiday recalling the ancient Hebrews’ deliverance from a pharaoh’s oppression.

Netanyahu began his political career as Israel’s John F. Kennedy — the charismatic younger brother who stepped up when his anointed older brother died defending his country. (Joseph Kennedy Jr. died in World War II; Yoni Netanyahu was killed leading Israel’s 1976 rescue of 102 hostages in Entebbe, Uganda.)

“Bibi” then became Israel’s Ronald Reagan, taking on Iran’s “evil empire,” and also its Bill Clinton, leading a booming tech-driven economy.

But now, he has become both Israel’s Richard Nixon, for trying to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and its Donald Trump, for attacking his country’s democratic foundations to serve his personal interests.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco