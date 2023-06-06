Letters to the Editor: Steve Garvey is an ideal Republican to run for senator. That isn’t a compliment

Former Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey is seen at Dodger Stadium on June 2.

To the editor: Considering the dumbing down of America in our current political climate, I shouldn’t be surprised that former Dodger great Steve Garvey may run for U.S. senator from California as a Republican.

After all, Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) remains in Congress, Herschel Walker came perilously close to becoming a senator from Georgia, and Donald Trump remains the solid front-runner for the Republican nomination for president.

So what if Garvey has a few peccadilloes in his past? It seems that unsavoriness is now almost a prerequisite in running for office. Remarkably, Trump’s criminal investigations seem to make him ever more appealing to many voters. More alarming still is that few seem to care.

Garvey could be a shoo-in in this environment.

Jan Jay Judah, Torrance

..

To the editor: So Garvey is still around and now, at age 74, he wants to dip his glove into politics with a focus on quality-of-life issues, such as the cost of living and public safety?

Haven’t we already seen what can happen when we elect celebrities to office, or even those people who just want to be elected to become celebrities, especially in their 70s?

As a Republican, I can’t see how Garvey could possibly win an election in California.

Cal Teraoka, Huntington Beach