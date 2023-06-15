Letters to the Editor: ‘Flamin’ Hot’ isn’t a documentary. Stop criticizing the film like it is one

To the editor: Although the movie “Flamin’ Hot” is based on a real product, it is not a documentary. It’s a lighthearted film that features talented Latino actors portraying fun, relatable characters. (“Why the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos movie is both pandering and pernicious,” column, June 13)

If the film had only focused on how someone went from a janitor to director of multicultural marketing at a Fortune 500 company, it would have been enough for me.

Of all the films that blur historic facts, this is the one that’s spotlighted. Time to leave “Flamin’ Hot” alone and go pick on another Latino film, if you can find one.

Patricia Perez, Los Angeles

To the editor: Many thanks to columnist Gustavo Arellano for clearing up the origin of the iconic snack featured in the fun film, “Flamin’ Hot.”

I, for one, mistakenly believed that Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were invented by George Santos.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington