Letters to the Editor: Michelle Obama, our nation turns its lowly eyes to you and Kamala Harris

Former First Lady Michelle Obama launches her book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” in Washington in 2022.

To the editor: Please, Michelle Obama, please? (“Who could replace Harris as the next vice presidential candidate? Meet her potential choices,” July 21)

Yes, I have read the articles and watched the interviews. You are not a political being and have no interest in politics. I get it. But to whom much is given, much is asked.

If former President Trump is truly a danger to our democracy, then you, Michelle Obama, are in a unique position to save it. I believe you also know this to be true.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s a huge ask, but these are truly desperate times. Please do the selfless thing, the patriotic thing, the right thing, and put your name forward as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. It’s either you or Oprah Winfrey.

An anxious and despairing nation awaits your leadership.

Ernest Cohen, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: I respectfully want to add a very worthy name to that list of potential vice presidents for Harris — Democratic Sen. Jon Tester from Montana.

He is just about the best running mate for her and would bring a very desirable constituency to her: rural America. He is smart, humble, well spoken and clearly represents hard-working farmers.

Marie-Louise Mulligan, Manhattan Beach

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Planned or lucky, President Biden delaying his withdrawal until after the Republican candidate for vice president was chosen may prove the critical factor in a Democratic win.

Trump was so confident he would trounce the Biden-Harris ticket that he picked a mini-me who will bring him no more voters. No way Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) would be the running mate Trump would choose now.

As for my advice to the Democrats, go with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). You can’t find a more popular credential than “former astronaut.” Kelly will make Harris more acceptable to most Americans, even her fans.

Parrish Nelson Hirasaki, Culver City