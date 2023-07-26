Letters to the Editor: Fossil fuels powered the Industrial Revolution. Their time is over

To the editor: Why would fossil fuel companies give up potential profits? In capitalism (which I believe in), the reigning “greed is good” ethos isn’t always true and can have negative consequences. (“Hoping fossil fuel giants will see the light on climate hasn’t worked. Change only comes with mandates and force,” editorial, July 21)

Fossil fuels brought us through the Industrial Revolution and gave us the lifestyle we are used to today. We owe a debt of gratitude to our gas, oil and coal workers.

However, today there are alternative fuel sources that will also give us all the conveniences we are used to without the same climate-related devastation. We need those energy veterans to transition and use their skills in the clean energy sector.

We can’t let greed prevent this from happening. We must vote out climate deniers so elected officials can speed up the production of clean, renewable energy.

Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: Fossil fuel companies have proved time and time again that they will not stop polluting as long as doing so is profitable.

We desperately need legislation to this end both at the state and federal level. We witness these companies destroying the Earth day after day, leaving nothing for today’s youth and future generations.

What a shame.

Michaela Paugh, Irvine

To the editor: With 80% of our energy today coming from fossil fuels, it’s wishful thinking to expect major climate initiatives from the big energy companies.

Their goal is to maximize profit for shareholders, and currently those profits are in fossil fuels, although all the major oil companies are exploring more sustainable renewable business opportunities.

With only 5% to 6% of U.S. car sales in 2022 being fully electric vehicles, diesel trucks spewing pollution, jet fuel usage rising and only lip service given to the urgency of this situation, the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is going to take decades.

Glynn Morris, Playa del Rey