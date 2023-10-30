Letters to the Editor: Speaker Mike Johnson’s views on elections are from the 18th century

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) talks with Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) at the U.S. Capitol before the House voted to make him speaker on Oct. 25.

To the editor: When our country was founded, the states could decide who voted. In some states, only white male property owners were counted. (“How new House Speaker Mike Johnson tried again and again to overturn Biden’s election,” Opinion, Oct. 26)

Now in the 21st century, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) echoed this policy when he claimed after the 2020 election that state legislators should be able to appoint the electors they want, no matter what the voters decided.

The 2024 election promises to be uglier than 2020. Local procedures to disqualify voters could include requirements such as signature matches, with the most rabid of poll workers wearing everybody else down about the two signatures not being a perfect match.

Hopefully, those of us who think we may ever need anything from the government will get out and vote in overwhelming numbers.

Ken Hense, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In his piece on the new speaker of the House, UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky describes Johnson as a leading proponent of the “independent state legislature” theory.

This theory maintains that “state legislatures have sole power to select and appoint electors.” The logical conclusion of this position is that there’s no need for a national election at all.

The same conclusion follows from the statement Trump made at a rally in the lead-up to the 2020 election: “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged.”

So either the state legislators decide who will be president, or Trump just says he wants it, and he gets it. No need for any messy presidential election. Simple.

Jerrold Gold, Thousand Oaks

..

To the editor: Can someone explain to me why we are so shocked that the GOP chose a Republican to lead? Johnson represents his party’s priorities on every issue.

Surely no one expected the party to choose a leader who would promote the basics of our democracy such as respecting election results, civil rights, healthcare choice or the facts of science and history.

Calm down and carry on with campaigning for the candidates who represent the views of most Americans.

Shelley Rivlin, Encino

..

To the editor: I greatly appreciate your coverage of global warming, but I could not help but notice a disconnect between your Oct. 25 profile of Johnson and your concurrent articles on climate change.

Recently, you published informative articles describing a record-breaking hurricane in Acapulco, the challenges of allocating Colorado River water and a United Nations report confirming that the Earth is facing a climate tipping point. However, your initial article on Johnson winning the speakership did not even touch on his environmental record.

Johnson has received more money from the fossil fuel industry than from any other donor. He is also a climate change denier, and he just received unanimous support from his Republican colleagues in the House.

These are facts sorely missing from your reporting.

Phillip Schlosberg, Encino