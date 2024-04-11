Letters to the Editor: Assault a journalist, sentenced to time served — a white supremacist gets off easy

Tyler Laube walks to the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana on April 4.

To the editor: Tyler Laube appears to embody the definition of a thug. He has a history of flouting the law, and yet he consistently receives a “slap on the wrist” instead of well deserved prison time. (“He admitted to punching a reporter. A judge wished him ‘best of luck,’” column, April 5)

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney’s decision not to incarcerate Laube for repeatedly punching a reporter in 2017 because of the supposed non-prosecution of antifa members does not benefit society. Rather, it emboldens Laube and his fellow white supremacists to continue their violent displays.

Incidentally, why people like Laube (whose name is of Jewish origin) and former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (of Latino descent) participate in white supremacist groups boggles the mind.

Advertisement

Kent Grigsby, Riverside

..

To the editor: It appears that Judge Carney has once again inserted his personal beliefs into a ruling.

From his views on unrestricted gun rights to his evident sympathy for white supremacist defendants, Carney cannot be trusted to protect the rights of those who oppose his views.

He has made it a sad time in America, when those entrusted by law-abiding citizens to perform their judicial duties refuse to do so.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente