Letters to the Editor: Opposing views on Israel’s tactics in the Gaza Strip

To the editor: The Times’ editorial board is wrong about suspending U.S. weapons shipments to Israel.

Israel doesn’t need correcting. In fact, it would be nice if the media recognized Israel’s exemplary efforts in achieving possibly the lowest ratio of civilian deaths to combatant deaths (about 1.5 to 1) ever seen during fighting in a densely populated urban area, where the ratio is typically much higher.

And Israel needs those 2,000-pound bombs to destroy the extensive network of tunnels that Hamas has built beneath the populace in Gaza. Israel needs a decisive victory over Hamas to prevent the terrorist group from keeping its promise to inflict multiple Oct. 7-style attacks on Israel.

An end to Hamas rule will also benefit the Palestinians in Gaza who’ve been suffering under its control since 2007.

Toby F. Block, Atlanta

To the editor: Doesn’t Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu know the cautionary tale of the hydra-headed monster that grows multiple new heads for every one that is lopped off? Hamas is indeed such a monster.

For every Hamas terrorist Netanyahu eliminates with his brutal assault on Gaza, which has also killed thousands of civilian women and children, many more Hamas fighters with a deadly hatred of Israel will be generated. Further, his threat of death to the fighters holds no terror for those wannabe martyrs.

It will take many generations of patient work, if that is even possible, to undo the long-term damage Netanyahu has done in the last several months to any hope of peace in the Middle East.

Paul Stull, Carpinteria

To the editor: I understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion regarding the conflict. What really irritates me, and makes me feel the unbiased newspaper I read daily is quite the opposite, is the approach you have taken.

Recently, you published an article noting that Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 35,000 have been killed in the war, while Israel says “it has killed more than 13,000 militants, without providing evidence.”

This language obviously favors Hamas. Why take sides? Has Hamas ever been a truthful terrorist organization?

Stephen Frank, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: The Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7 did not start this war. The war started soon after the establishment of Israel, and it is a continuous war for the land and control of the inhabitants.

During this war, Israel has been constantly, and without much attention, the true winner, taking land and controlling the inhabitants. It has annexed the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, established settlements in Palestinian territory and occupied the West Bank.

The Israeli far right does not want to end the war and allow the creation of a Palestinian state, since it could then no longer take Palestinian land. Netanyahu has propped up Hamas to keep the Palestinians divided between Gaza and the West Bank, preventing a unified Palestinian entity from negotiating for peace.

Palestinians in their anger and frustration have resorted to terrorism, which is alienating and counterproductive, turning what should be sympathy for them into anger.

So, the United Nations and the U.S. should immediately recognize a Palestinian state, in accordance with the Oslo accords, and support it. Difficult? Yes.

Gordon Smith, Pacific Palisades