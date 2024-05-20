Letters to the Editor: Why standardized testing for 4-year-old students makes no sense

Transitional kindergarten students clap to songs with their teacher on the first day of school at Lenicia B. Weemes Elementary in Los Angeles last August.

To the editor: As a former kindergarten teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District and National Board Certified teacher, I completely agree with educators and parents who oppose using the standardized DIBELS test on 4-year-old transitional kindergarten students. (“LAUSD parents and teachers in uproar over timed academic testing for 4-year-olds,” May 14)

Kindergarten teachers already have to give the DIBELS test to students when they begin kindergarten. And, even at the beginning of kindergarten, many of the things we are required to test are inappropriate for these students.

Most teachers end up testing the incoming literary skills of the students using their own assessments, as we can get more appropriate information that actually helps our instruction.

The value of giving DIBELS in TK does not justify the waste of instructional time. Contrary to the description of this test as a “typical classroom activity that is naturally embedded into the day,” DIBELS is actually given one on one in a quiet environment so that students can hear the questions and teachers can hear the responses.

Call me cynical, but I feel that teachers are made to give this test only to justify the tremendous amount of money spent on it. Has anyone consulted with the teachers to determine if this test has any value for them in guiding instruction?

Mary-Janice Rodriguez, Long Beach

To the editor: I found your article on the testing of TK students timely, as schools are in testing season.

Using a test in a way for which it isn’t designed highlights the over-emphasis public education leaders now place on testing.

As a former high school teacher and parent of a current high schooler, I can attest to the narrowing of public education to creating good test takers rather than critical thinkers and problem solvers.

I am saddened to hear of the expansion of this policy to 4-year olds. I cannot think of a better way to kill the joy of learning.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance