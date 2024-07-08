Letters to the Editor: Don’t like Amazon invading your privacy? Here’s a way to deal with it

To the editor: Jen Caltrider wrote that “consumers shouldn’t bear the burden of making Amazon better; policymakers and regulators should.”

Do you really want to wait for that? If you want to change Amazon, cancel your memberships, delete your accounts and use your local stores and libraries for your needs. Otherwise, Amazon just continues to take over the world.

Moira Waddell, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s unfair to single out Amazon as data and personal information collectors. Our privacy has been taken by everyone, be it by websites, the government (cameras in public spaces), car tracking devices, cellphones, social media, etc. That’s just the way it is.

I, for one, am celebrating 30 years of Amazon. Jeff Bezos’ brilliant website has made my life so much easier. I can get almost anything there. It’s relatively easy to use, and as a Prime member I get extra benefits and pretty quick free shipping. Sure, I have some problems with Amazon, but overall I have to say it has changed people’s lives big time. One of the top things I’m truly grateful for.

Rodger Hargear, Los Angeles