Letters to the Editor: Big Tech owes journalists -- and a lot of other workers too

To the editor: George Skelton’s column warning about Big Tech’s theft of news from journalists and newspapers across the country, putting them out of work and out of business, and without being punished and forced to pay compensation, was excellent.

Payment for such theft should also be extended to those who create literature, art, film, scholarship and knowledge — and whose work is also stolen for sale in the marketplace by artificial intelligence thieves.

And what about all of us who have our data taken every day by Google, Facebook, X and others, which then sell that data for substantial profit to companies that market their products and services on the internet? We too should be compensated.

Yes, recompense is due to all of us. Big Tech needs to pay big time.

John Wagner, Irvine

To the editor: My first job after I graduated from high school in 1959 was with a startup newspaper, the Pennsville Progress in New Jersey. There, I learned firsthand what goes into reporting local news.

It has saddened me that the Progress, Penns Grove Record and Salem Sunbeam were bought out by a news group that now publishes little news about Salem County.

It’s the same here in Riverside County, and we are all the poorer for it.

Mary Anne Vincent, Corona

To the editor: I share Skelton’s concerns over our shrinking national press corps, and like him, I believe a strong and free press is vital to our democracy.

But before Skelton finishes taking a bow on behalf of the press for forcing President Biden out of the 2024 election, I would ask him to seriously explain why the same standards have not been applied to former President Trump.

I am not seeing the same calls for recusal over Trump’s egregious mistakes, outright lies, failure to answer questions honestly, his calling journalists stupid and nasty and just making things up, like the Taylor Swift endorsement. If Biden had done that, imagine the press response.

Trump’s conduct is duly reported, but where is that equal judgment of basic ability to do the job? Is Skelton demanding Trump drop out? Is the New York Times? This newspaper?

Skelton and many others need to honestly confront the reality that they have let Trump skate while holding others to traditional standards for our politicians. Possibly that has contributed to the decline in paying and loyal readership.

Melissa Walsh, West Hills