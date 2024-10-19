Letters to the Editor: ‘The enemy within’ -- Trump is straight up talking like a Nazi

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Coachella on Oct. 12.

To the editor: Former President Trump’s use of the phrase “the enemy within” channels the propaganda that flourished in Germany after World War I. (“Trump is escalating his anti-democratic rhetoric. It’s time to listen,” column, Oct. 15)

The idea explained to Germans why they were defeated. After all, it had to be an inside job, because the vaunted German military’s defeat could not be explained by failure on the battlefield. Instead, it had to have come from enemies from within. “They” were the ones who crept up to deliver the “dolchstoss,” or the stab in the back, to Germany.

And who do you think the propagandists mean by the enemy within? How about Jews, Democrats, disloyal Republicans and the usual subjects that Trump is threatening to round up?

Someone in the Trump camp who knows this propaganda has Trump’s ear. It’s time to wake up, because the danger is real.

Richard Leslie Brock, Indio

To the editor: There is a cultural conversation that is infecting the planet. The speech of hate, bigotry and division is being normalized all over the world.

It reminds me of what my grandparents must have gone through in the 1930s in Germany. They were decent, hard-working farmers in the Rhine Valley. I imagine Germany was a country filled with people just like them, similar to folks all over America today.

A narcissist and convicted felon rose to power in the 1930s by using the speech of hate and fear. He pandered to the very worst of human emotions. The conversations in social clubs, taverns and across fences in Germany focused on how evil the Jews were.

It was all made up. The collective speech normalized hate and resulted in the murder of 6 million Jews.

But as with hate, kindness can be normalized. The goal must be to normalize kindness as an antidote to the pandemic of hate. Experience the joy available as you make a difference in someone’s life by being kind.

Sid Fey, Warrenville, Ill.

To the editor: The Oct. 15 newspaper had multiple negative articles about Trump, and none on Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s rich that the Democrats and their acolytes can call the former president Hitler, Mussolini or a fascist, and he’s accused of violent rhetoric — a real head shaker.

Why don’t you just endorse Harris now and stop the suspense? When did the Los Angeles Times become part a Democratic Party apparatchik?

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

To the editor: Thanks to Anita Chabria for her column on Trump’s rhetoric. I would like to add one more horrid statement he said recently.

At an event in July, he said, “My beautiful Christians ... in four years, you don’t have to vote again, we’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”

Think of what that means. Our freedom of speech, and therefore the vote, gone, replaced by a dictatorship after this election if we vote for Trump and his odious agenda.

We are at the edge of the abyss. We still have a choice.

Suzanne Schechter, Oxnard

To the editor: “Don’t worry, after all that, he could never be nominated.”

“Don’t worry, after all that, he could never be elected.”

“Don’t worry, after all that, he could never be nominated again.”

It’s time to worry. A lot. Everything is at stake.

John Ibson, Claremont

To the editor: Trump must admit he lost the 2020 election in order to claim victory this November.

The 22nd Amendment states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.” How can he swear to uphold the Constitution if he doesn’t admit defeat?

Howard Helman, Redondo Beach