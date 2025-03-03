Letters to the Editor: Task force investigating alleged antisemitism on campus must distinguish it from anti-Zionism

To the editor: Can a distinction be drawn between antisemitism and negative feelings and opinions about the actions taken by the state of Israel (“Trump administration antisemitism task force says it will visit UCLA, USC,” Feb. 28)? It seems the protesters at UCLA were objecting to what they considered immoral actions taken by the Benjamin Netanyahu regime against Palestinians in Gaza rather than actions based solely on the religious status of people who support that state action.

Before 1948, such protests would have been characterized as anti-Zionism instead of antisemitism. I suggest the same distinction exists today; the former is a form of protected political speech while the latter is simply unlawful discrimination.

Noel Johnson, Glendale

..

To the editor: It’s about time the Department of Justice looks into antisemitism at UCLA. The so-called protesters were detaining Jewish students from going to classes and destroying campus property. In fact, it should be taken a step further — suspend and revoke student visas (when applicable) of any student caught involved in the chaos.

Advertisement

Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: “Antisemitism task force to visit UCLA, USC” is a very misleading headline. A more accurate one would be listing this federal group as a Pro-Zionist task force. There were plenty of Jewish students and members of the Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrating at those campuses for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

John Zavesky, Riverside