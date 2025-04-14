Letters to the Editor: Name recognition isn’t reason enough for this Democrat to support Kamala Harris for governor

To the editor: “Ditherer” is the perfect descriptor for former Vice President Kamala Harris (“Democrats running for California governor take digs at Kamala Harris’ delayed decision on the race,” April 10). Or even better, “same old, same old.” This is the time for someone in the field to make a move and capture voters’ attention. Harris isn’t going to do it since she always falls back on vacuous statements, and I feel that she’s planning her next move even as she campaigns for the current office. As much as this lifelong Democrat hates to write this, I can’t support someone whose only qualification seems to be that people know her name.

Kathleen Walker, Los Osos