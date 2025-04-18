Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Don’t mourn the Rim fire — learn from it

Charred trees along Highway 120 at the southwestern boundary of Yosemite National Park on Aug 27, 2013.
Charred trees along Highway 120 at the southwestern boundary of Yosemite National Park in 2013.
(Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Reporter Corinne Purtill’s article on the 2013 Rim fire (“Lessons from Yosemite, a decade after the Rim fire,” April 17) romanticizes a misleading narrative that high-intensity wildfires “destroy” forests. This erases the regenerative power of fire-adapted ecosystems. I’ve been to the area multiple times since the fire and what I’ve seen is powerful. The places that weren’t logged or sprayed are thriving, with native plants and natural regeneration everywhere.

Far from being lifeless, the areas affected by the 2013 Rim fire now support a rich array of species, from woodpeckers to rare flowers. The real threat is logging disguised as “restoration,” which, per studies, emits 10 times more carbon per acre than wildfire or native bark beetles.

The Rim fire didn’t ruin Yosemite. It offered a lesson.

Jennifer Mamola, Washington, D.C.

More to Read

Letters to the Editor

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement