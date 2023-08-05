Former President Trump departs after speaking last week at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

What’s that? Another indictment issued against former President Trump?

You’d have to live under a rock to miss the Department of Justice’s announcement Tuesday that Trump was being indicted on four felony counts connected to his lies about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights and obstruction of or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding.

Our senior legal affairs columnist, Harry Litman, brought his experience as a former DOJ prosecutor to his expert analysis of the “insurmountable odds” he thinks Trump faces in this case.

The editorial board weighed in on the significance of the issues behind this indictment, making the point that, “Of all Trump’s actual and alleged misdeeds, trying to overturn an election stands out as uniquely damaging to democracy — and uniquely disqualifying.”

And columnist Jackie Calmes observes that while the former president’s election lies may have brought about this indictment, his constant mendacity has worked in his favor when it comes to keeping his supporters loyal.

In local news, the struggle to find affordable housing in Los Angeles was brought to light in a personal essay by sisters Jennifer and Paula Nazario, who describe their challenges buying a home after their family of four lived in a 450-square-foot studio apartment for 25 years. Even programs for lower-income prospective buyers like them couldn’t help.

