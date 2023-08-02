Letters to the Editor: How to keep the San Gabriel Mountains free of trash

To the editor: For years I have ridden my motorcycle north on Highway 39 to the East Fork Road generally during the week to avoid traffic and sport bike riders. I have always loved the solitude and the pristine environment of the San Gabriel Mountains, but sadly that has changed dramatically over the past several years. The rubbish left behind by weekend visitors is appalling, as the article points out. I continue to be dismayed and disappointed that people treat our natural environment with such thoughtlessness.

I would like to suggest a solution. Erect visitor kiosks at the two points of entry, charge a nominal fee for admission, distribute a brochure containing the rules for use and penalties for noncompliance. The revenue generated from user fees could help pay for infrastructure improvements and enforcement personnel. An added benefit would be a means to help limit the daily visitors to a manageable number.

Roger Taylor, Brea

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Thank you for your coverage of the horrible mess that is the San Gabriel Canyon as well as the horrible mess that will soon be the L.A.-owned Mayfair Hotel, where your coverage notes the city will have to spend untold sums to clean up the mess from the hotel’s last but brief stint as free housing for the homeless.

Your coverage reinforces why we, Southern Californians for 40-plus years, along with many others, are voting with our feet.

David Busse, Columbia Falls, Mont.

..

To the editor: It seems to me there is an obvious and easy solution to removing this disgusting trash, which is to let judges specifically sentence those punished with community service to spend that time with a garbage bag cleaning up this mess. I realize that won’t stop the poor behavior of every visitor, but people are more inclined to take pride in a clean place, and hopefully keep it that way.

Jon Tower, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I often pick up sled shards in the summer, long since mountain visitors had their day in the snow. It is a reminder of how people are often nature’s worst enemy. Unlike other species, along the way many of us have been taught a sense of superiority over all other life forms.

Advertisement

Education, enforcement and citizen effort can combat the willful disregard of the natural setting. I lead schoolchildren’s nature walks in the forest and often hear them exclaim, “This is the best day of my life!” as we amble down the path. Developing an appreciation for nature is a critical factor in protecting it.

A key component for combating many of the ills of our urbanized world is an army of volunteer naturalists, determined to share their enthusiasm and appreciation for the natural environment.

The primary mission of the nonprofit I represent is to educate and enlighten visitors about the history, culture and ecosystem of the San Jacinto Mountain region. We do this to protect a beautiful setting, but also to provide “off-hill” visitors with a reason to feel and behave the same way we do.

Mary MacLaren Rider, Idyllwild