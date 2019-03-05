Los Angeles needs to reclaim what we used to consider ‘wastewater’

This transformation will be costly in the short term, an estimated $8 billion, but financially and environmentally wise in the long term. As climate change alters precipitation patterns, L.A.’s sources of imported water become less secure. The Colorado River is in its 20th year of drought, and it is unknown whether this is the last year of drought or, possibly, the 20th year of a 50-year-drought. What is known is that climate change is causing more frequent, prolonged and severe droughts.