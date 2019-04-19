Europe is right. Social media titans should pay up to use creative content

It is, but YouTube still has enormous leverage. If reports are true, YouTube basically tells copyright holders to license their material (uploaded by users) to YouTube at the offered rate or be prepared to send an unending stream of take-down notices, with no hope of being able to stop the copyright piracy itself. As the past president of the Recording Industry Assn. of America described the negotiations: “That’s like saying, ‘That’s a real nice song you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.’ ”