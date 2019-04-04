USC has made great strides academically. We can’t let the scandals stop the momentum

The average SAT score for admitted students has continually risen, from around the 50th percentile in 2008 to about the 95th percentile today, and the average ACT score is in the 97th percentile. Over the past decade, freshman applications have nearly doubled, and the admittance rate has dropped from 28% to less than 14%. Financial aid has meanwhile skyrocketed from $222 million to $400 million per year, which has allowed the school to admit more low-income students. It has also gone from 16% to 23% underrepresented minority students.