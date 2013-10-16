Advertisement Opinion L.A. Opinion Tea party backlash: Protest signs to cheer you up Oct 16, 2013 | 1:31 PM What's the most appropriate way to respond to the tea party-affiliated House Republicans who caused the government shutdown, inflicted pain on innocent Americans and risked a "calamitous default" with a "deep disregard for the destructive consequences of their anti-government policies," egged on by right-wing radicals Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and the Heritage Foundation's Jim DeMint? Demonstrators in recent days have come up with a few ideas. --Alexandra Le Tellier Follow Alexandra Le Tellier on Twitter @alexletellier. Advertisement Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Oscars 2016: Winners' room PHOTOS Oscars 2016: Red carpet arrivals Featured Photography PHOTOS 34th annual Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles Jan 21, 2019 PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Friday Jan. 11, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya