Tea party backlash: Protest signs to cheer you up

Oct 16, 2013 | 1:31 PM
What's the most appropriate way to respond to the tea party-affiliated House Republicans who caused the government shutdown, inflicted pain on innocent Americans and risked a "calamitous default" with a "deep disregard for the destructive consequences of their anti-government policies," egged on by right-wing radicals Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and the Heritage Foundation's Jim DeMint? Demonstrators in recent days have come up with a few ideas. --Alexandra Le Tellier   Follow Alexandra Le Tellier on Twitter @alexletellier.
