Letters to the Editor: The Dodgers’ and Giants’ Big Oil ads are just normal economic competition

To the editor: Neither the Dodgers nor the Giants are advocating for petroleum over clean energy ( “What do the Dodgers and Giants have in common? An iconic ad — for Big Oil,” May 29). They are both providing paid ad services for competitors in the petroleum products industry, which will be with us until we are able to replace all fossil fuels with 100% clean energy sources.

The clean energy cause is absolutely crucial to our future. We’re getting there pretty quickly, but in the meantime, competitors gonna compete, and they’re going to use ads to do so. Advertising for any one or all of them is neither a sin nor a crime, nor even naughty. It is simply competition, and none of it should be held as the least bit despicable as long as the economy continues to require some fossil fuels.

After all, would you tell people who would freeze to death if they didn’t burn coal that they were doing something immoral, unethical or even illogical, if that was all they had to heat their home?

Mark Driskill, Long Beach

To the editor: I appreciate columnist Sammy Roth’s spirited commentaries about Big Oil advertising at sporting events. However, if ever there was a tempest in a teapot, it’s this issue. I can’t recall anyone ever saying, “Wow! I saw the 76 ad at Dodger Stadium. I’m buying more gasoline!” To be fair, I’ve been going to Dodger Stadium for more than 50 years and I couldn’t tell you who else has an ad. I’m generally watching the game.

Jeffrey R. Knott, Fullerton

To the editor: In the recent Boiling Point, the shot taken at Phillips 66 is open for debate. One part of the article conveys disappointment from local Dodger fans that the iconic 76 logo will now also adorn the outfield of the rival San Francisco Giants (seriously, who cares?). Others are asking to take down the logo in both stadiums because of its association with the fossil fuel industry.

The average reader, I believe, can see both sides, although in most cases reluctantly. But here’s a third topic of debate to consider. When you look around beautiful Dodger Stadium — be it the bull pens, the scoreboards or along the foul lines — what do you see? Huge four-color advertisements for alcoholic beverages that, when heavily consumed, can cause distraction and safety concerns for fans and families just wanting to enjoy a night out at the stadium. Heavy consumption of these products, and the aforementioned promotion of alcohol in this environment, never leads to anything good. Fan arguments and fights in the stands or, even worse, malicious attacks in the parking lot after the game. Yes, they’re different topics, but it’s something to think about.

Richard Whorton, Studio City