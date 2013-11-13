Obamacare -- and 8 other bungled launches

HealthCare.gov, the website for the federal insurance marketplaces in 34 states, got off to an epically bad start last month, with technical problems that turned the process of shopping for insurance into an ordeal. The site's woes have become so famous, they've become a punch line in prime time -- last week, the hosts of the Country Music Awards mocked the site's foibles in their opening skit. Here are some other debuts that didn't go as planned. On the plus side for HealthCare.cov, some of the projects eventually worked out their kinks. On the minus side, none faced as tight a deadline for getting things fixed. -- Jon Healey