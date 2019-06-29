Watching the Democratic debates gave me a much-needed hope infusion

To the editor: What I took away from the Democratic debates was not so much who broke out of the pack or who upstaged whom, but a sense of hope and pride that our system could provide a field of candidates so well qualified for the high office they seek. Most have legislative and/or executive experience that will serve the American people well. They have visions for our country that will help to pull us out of the morass of governing by tweet and foreign policy by whim.