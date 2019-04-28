Joe Biden would be better than anyone else at cleaning up after Trump

To the editor: Former Vice President Joe Biden’s message, that we are in a “battle for the soul of America,” fails to include the crucial battle he is most capable of winning — grabbing hold of the controls of our ship of state and saving it before President Trump sinks it.
Who else is more experienced and better qualified to put wisdom back in charge of the government and the White House? Biden has the most and best experience for doing that salvage job.
One term should do it. Then he can turn command over to Vice President Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke or any of the other current Democratic candidates for president.
Bob Klein, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: President Gerald Ford was a decent guy who eased the transition from Watergate. Biden is cut from the same cloth and would serve in a similar fashion.
Vance Peterson, Altadena
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.