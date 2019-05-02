Echoes of Manzanar in separating families and detaining asylum seekers

As a third-generation Japanese American, this is personal. My mother wrote for the Manzanar Free Press before she was sent to Arkansas to join my father, who was later sent to Europe as part of the famed 442nd Infantry Regiment. My uncle, who was the early inspiration behind the Manzanar Museum, met and married my aunt at the camp. After he died, we scattered his ashes over the small creek at Manzanar in accordance with his final wishes.