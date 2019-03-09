A big step was just taken to make Trump — and any future nominee — disclose his tax returns

To the editor: I read with great interest Noah Berlatsky’s op-ed article, “Congress won’t act, but there are other ways to make presidential candidates disclose their taxes.”
On Friday, the House passed legislation that I first introduced in June 2016, known as the Presidential Tax Transparency Act, to require the president, vice president and major party nominees to disclose their 10 most recent federal income tax returns to the public. I’m proud my legislation is part of H.R. 1, the For the People Act, the sweeping reform and anti-corruption package introduced by House Democrats.
I agree that states should join in this effort by passing state laws requiring presidential candidates appearing on their ballots to disclose their federal tax returns, but let’s not lose sight of the work already being done to assure that the federal government is a more transparent and incorruptible institution.
Future presidents and nominees should be required by law to inform the American people of their finances so we can determine who will best make decisions in our country’s interest, not theirs.
Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Palo Alto)
