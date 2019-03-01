Congress won’t act, but there are other ways to make presidential candidates disclose their taxes

The GOP has been particularly beset by those who seem to get into presidential politics for reasons other than public service. Mike Huckabee, who ran for the Republican nomination in 2008 and 2016, has generated income from his celebrity — no doubt bolstered by his presidential bids — by maintaining an email list, and then selling the contact information of those who sign up for it. Ben Carson's 2016 campaign spent an exorbitant amount of money on direct mail, which led some observers to suspect that Carson or others in the campaign might have had financial ties to the mailers.