Protecting our elections: Canada, if you’re listening ...

To the editor: Apparently, preventing interference by Russian hackers in the 2020 vote is going to be difficult, if not impossible, thanks to efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to block bills that would shore up election security.

Perhaps we need foreign interference that’s beneficial to American elections.

So: Canada, if you’re listening (or reading), I hope you’re able to hack into our systems on election day, not to change any legitimate results, but to restore the tallies back to what they were in case Russia changes them.

I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press -- and the American people.

Bill Freeman, Canoga Park

..

To the editor: There is nothing the Democrats would love more than to wrest control of elections from state governments as part of the ever expanding administrative state.

That centralized control, while perhaps supported by stronger cyber security, would be far more susceptible to a single hack from foreign actors. And, just as importantly, manipulation could just as easily stem from inside the administrative state.

James Madison told us that government would be unnecessary if all men were Saints. As well, all government employees and leaders are not.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: Instead of trying to prevent the Russians from meddling in our election, leaders in Congress have balked. Their argument is that election safety falls upon the states, so the federal authorities should not get involved.

That is the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard. If a foreign military attacked us, would we let the states deal with it? Isn’t Russian hacking into our election system also an attack on our democracy?

A presidential election is a federal matter and needs to be held to the highest standard of trust. An honest election is not a power grab; it is something every American should want and expect.

Marlene Bronson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: McConnell has accused his critics of “modern-day McCarthyism” for calling him “Moscow Mitch.”

I’m always amused when Republicans use words like “McCarthyism” and “Nixonian” as pejoratives. Perhaps years from now, Republicans will throw around the word “McConnellesque.”

Evan Puziss, Mar Vista