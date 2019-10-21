Letters to the Editor: How Trump has already profited from the Doral G-7 flap

To the editor: President Trump, true to his reality TV background, used his talent for self-promotion to get free advertising for his struggling resort at Doral, Fla.

Weeks ago he started floating the idea of hosting next summer’s Group of 7 meeting at his South Florida property. Despite pushback from ethics groups, on Friday he sent his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney out to hype the decision to hold the meeting there.

That news conference has been shown for days across the country. The story has been repeated in thousands of reports. Now Trump says by tweet they will find a different location, but not without another blast promoting his Doral resort and blaming everyone else for their criticism.

He certainly follows the old advertising dictate that any exposure, even negative exposure, is good for business.

Jay Slater, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The article reporting on why Trump backed off in his attempt to hold the G-7 meeting at his Doral resort left out one important fact: Trump said he was willing to host the event for expenses only.

In other words, he would not profit from it. Still, the media pushed back against it.

John Bush, Culver City

..

To the editor: What if the White House held the G-7 summit at the Trump property in Florida, and nobody came?

Elana Hassan, Los Angeles