Letters to the Editor: We need journalism to help see through the administration’s lies

To the editor: Columnists Anita Chabria and Steve Lopez are speaking truth to the lies that are the foundation of the logic the president is using to justify his invasion of Los Angeles ( “Newsom’s ‘Democracy is under assault’ speech could turn the tables on Trump,” June 11; “Why this overheated invasion of L.A. looks so ugly and feels so personal,” June 9).

George Orwell wrote, “Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought?”

It’s no surprise that the president, his administration and their Republican cohort reduce what they call “news conferences” to narrow prevarications, like the lies about the invasion and burning of Los Angeles and, by association, the whole of California. Like the lies about the criminal character of what an immigrant is. Like the attempt to eliminate the right to protest. Like the lies that soldiers are putting out the fires (of President Trump’s own making). Like the lie that simply asking a question is un-American. Like the lie that everyday activities (taking your daughter to school or going to work) are not part of the American fabric.

Advertisement

A reasonable vocabulary for native English speakers is 20,000 to 35,000 words. Trump seemingly has maybe one-tenth of that amount. Communicating his thoughts, ideas and plans is easy for him. Just repeat his lies as often and as simply as possible.

As Chabria points out, our leaders, like Gov. Gavin Newsom, set the pathway; as Lopez writes, our neighbors set the example. We must follow. Your journalism is helping Americans see through Trump’s attempt to narrow our thinking.

James Severtson, Reseda