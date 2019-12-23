To the editor: What Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has made abundantly clear, whether he realizes it or not, is that there is absolutely no valid defense of President Trump.

McConnell’s way to deal with the Senate trial is to keep out any and all who have important answers on Trump’s conduct with Ukraine, including White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and others. How does he think Americans will react to this?

If Trump’s motives and conduct were as pure as the snow, then these people would be clamoring to clear the president’s name, and McConnell would be eager to line them up so the nation could hear not only Trump’s defense, but also that the Democrats’ investigation was truly a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

Trump has impeached himself, and McConnell’s stance isn’t fooling anyone.

Diane Welch, Cypress

To the editor: Simply withhold the articles of impeachment and let them expire in the history books, as the Senate did with President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.

The rationale had something to do with the proximity of the next presidential election.

It follows accordingly, with the 2020 election less than 12 months away, that the House of Representatives might reasonably adopt and respect the Senate’s demonstrated preference for not interjecting with its political judgment on important constitutional matters during an election year.

Konrad Moore, San Diego