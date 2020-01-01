To the editor: The piece about Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley abandoning the Republican Party in order to address climate change and actually serve the needs of his constituents, like op-ed article writer Ellen Alperstein, is refreshing.

However, it’s a pipe dream to believe others will follow his lead until money is removed from politics.

It would certainly appear that the National Rifle Assn., fossil fuel profiteers and powerful corporations carefully select and back Republican candidates guaranteed not to stray. Congressional Republicans remain in lockstep when it comes to climate change, gun control and, most recently, abdicating their constitutional duty to hold President Trump accountable.

Mayes is a patriot and a true public servant. In contrast, history will cast Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his craven minions in a far harsher light.

Advertisement

Wendy Blais, North Hills

..

To the editor: I read with interest Alperstein’s op-ed piece because I was in a similar boat last year.

I live in a former Republican stronghold state Assembly district that routinely had been represented by cardboard conservatives who took their constituents for granted. Then in 2018 Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Laguna Beach Democrat, was elected, and things changed overnight.

Advertisement

Suddenly, constituents of all political persuasions had access and attention. The assemblywoman held regular “Coffee with Cottie” events at sites around the district (from firehouses to wildlife refuges) and communicated well and often with those she represented.

Many Republicans around me were both amazed and grateful to have their concerns addressed. Petrie-Norris responded to my son’s concerns, and now he is a devoted follower.

Regardless of party affiliation or political ideology, effective representation matters.

Tim Geddes, Huntington Beach