To the editor: President Trump should not testify at his impeachment trial. He will tweet first, then blame Joe and Hunter Biden repeatedly, and finally tweet the same stuff endlessly.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will not let Trump’s Cabinet members testify. The Republicans will all vote to acquit, except for those who are worried about the 2020 election. The American people will have their circus, but the bread will go to the TV networks because of the high viewership.

Let’s get this over with and prepare for the election, which will be a close battle in the familiar swing states. The people will have the final say. Those eligible voters with opinions who stay home on election day will only have themselves to blame as the environment degrades and the republic dies.

George Ljubenkov, San Pedro

To the editor: In an otherwise reasonable commentary, law professor and “torture memo” author John Yoo can’t help but put forward a logically contradictory and misleading non sequitur: “The Founders believed that the ultimate verdict on a president’s fitness should come at the ballot box.”

Then why include impeachment in the Constitution? Particularly in the case of a president attempting to pressure a foreign government into manufacturing dirt on an opponent, the founders would think us fools not to use the tools provided to resist tyranny.

Surely Yoo knows better.

Chris Taber, Long Beach

To the editor: It seems obvious that witnesses should be called to testify in Trump’s Senate trial, as in any trial, and that the jurors (senators) be allowed to cast secret ballots. The verdict based on this vote would be read by Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

A secret vote would remove the tactic of intimidation by McConnell and Trump, thus allowing an honest verdict. Witnesses and a secret jury vote would lessen the chances of a sham trial.

Bill D. Holder, Cypress

To the editor: Here’s one Yoo actually got right.

If Trump testifies at his impeachment trial, it certainly will be the most watched impeachment trial ever. Trump can brag that he got the biggest audience, and he won’t need the National Park Service to inflate the numbers.

Richard Schmittdiel, Glendale