To the editor: It didn’t take more than a few minutes of listening to the defense of Donald Trump in the Senate to understand that his lawyers are using the president’s playbook. His denial always has the same four pillars.

First, make the audience mistrust the media. Second, make them also mistrust the Democrats by smearing them. The third pillar is important — tell the audience loudly and repeatedly that you did not do what there is proven evidence you did.

Fourth and possibly most importantly, sow fear — fear that you won’t find Trump on the 2020 ballot.

What trash.

Frances Mills, Glendale

To the editor: I have listened to the Republicans repeat the GOP talking points on additional witness testimony, falling in line with the president and his defenders.

Getting Republicans to admit that the president did anything wrong is like asking Trump to tell the truth. It just cannot happen.

I predict that the Senate trial will proceed without hearing from White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney or former national security advisor John Bolton, and without receiving any documents. Then, an acquittal by the Senate will embolden Trump to undertake even more corrupt acts.

This is the banana republic that we have become. Can the voters save us in 2020?

Thomas Oatway, Valencia

To the editor: For all the outrage over House impeachment manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff mentioning the president’s reported “heads on a pike” threat to any Republican who votes against him, I would like to ask where the outrage is from Republicans over Trump’s nasty comments on a daily basis.

Mocking environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, posting a picture of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in traditional Muslim attire, as well as the “shifty Schiff” and “nervous Nancy” tweets and demeaning anyone who goes against him, with Bolton being the latest example — why don’t the Republicans challenge any of this childish behavior by the president?

Debbie Cassettari, Chino Hills