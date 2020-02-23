The complete list of L.A. Times endorsements in the March 3 California primary

SUPERIOR COURT

Office No. 42 — Robert “Bob” Villa

An experienced deputy district attorney with hundreds of trials under his belt, Villa is ready to serve as a judge.

Office No. 72 — Steve Morgan

Morgan is a deputy district attorney but also brings valuable experience as a criminal defense lawyer.

Office No. 76 — Emily Cole

Currently assigned to the sex crimes unit of the district attorney’s office, Cole has the experience, wisdom and integrity to serve.

Office No. 80 — David Berger

Berger is smart and respected by judges, defense lawyers and fellow prosecutors.

Office No. 97 —Timothy D. Reuben

Reuben is an experienced civil litigation attorney with solid trial court experience.

Advertisement

Office No. 129 — Kenneth Fuller

Fuller has ample courtroom experience, both as a deputy district attorney and as a military judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force reserve.

Office No. 145 — Adan Montalban

As a deputy district attorney, Montalban has wide experience across a range of criminal cases, including murder and gang prosecutions.

Office No. 150 — Manuel Alejandro Almada

Almada is not one of the more experienced deputy district attorneys, but he is a well-regarded trial lawyer.

Office No. 162 — David D. Diamond

A former Burbank police commissioner, Diamond has served as a family lawyer, a civil litigator and a criminal defense lawyer and would bring a variety of experiences to the bench.