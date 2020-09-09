Californians will have several weeks in which to vote in this year’s general election. The voting period begins Oct. 5, when county registrars begin sending out ballots (although they won’t begin to arrive in mailboxes until later that week and into the following week), and concludes on Nov. 3, the official election day. Voters can return their marked ballots by mail or drop them off at vote centers. Ballots postmarked by election day will be counted if they are received up to 17 days later. Meanwhile, be sure you’re registered. In Los Angeles County, check your status at https://www.lavote.net/vrstatus/. In other counties, check with your registrar of voters.

The Times endorses selectively. Recommendations for this election will include president, one congressional race, the 12 statewide ballot measures and several city, county and school contests in Los Angeles County.

These are The Times’ recommendations so far, with links to our full endorsements. Check here frequently for updates. This list won’t be complete until around the time you receive your blank ballot in the mail.