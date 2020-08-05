Letters to the Editor: My great uncle built the Chateau Marmont. Don’t worry about its future

To the editor: Fred Horowitz, my late great uncle, is remembered today for building the famous Chateau Marmont. (“Chateau Marmont may become members-only — perhaps saving it financially but costing its soul,” Opinion, July 31)

Fred was a prominent lawyer in early 20th century Los Angeles. A 1916 graduate of USC’s law school when it met in City Hall, he formed a longtime association with classmate and famous attorney Mabel Walker Willebrandt. They both became assistant U.S. attorneys.

Fred prosecuted civil rights cases in the South, and he had to leave several towns because of threats on his life. In Los Angeles, he established an esteemed law practice that included many of the high-profile businesspeople and celebrities of the era.

The Chateau Marmont remains as a reminder of Fred Horowitz, complete with the giant “H” atop the penthouse suite. Fred never discussed the Chateau with me or family members of my generation. Yet since it was built in 1929, the Chateau has continued through several owners and many dedicated patrons. I am convinced that it will thrive as long as there is a Los Angeles.

The Chateau Marmont is an iconic symbol of Los Angeles elegance, celebrity and glamor.

Mel Horowitz, Los Angeles