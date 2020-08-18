Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Op-Ed: Night One at the Democratic National Convention scorches Trump

Steve Brodner's illustrated takeways from Day One at the 2020 Democratic National Convention
(Steve Brodner / For The Times)
By Steve Brodner
Aug. 18, 2020
11:42 AM
The first-ever socially distant, fully virtual national political party convention convened from Maine to the American territories Monday night. The prime time 2020 Democratic National Convention had its moments, some cringey, some stellar. Whose Zoom backdrop will we remember by Friday, and whose message connected with an audience no one could see or successfully poked the GOP? Editorial cartoonist and illustrator Steve Brodner is drawing his takeaways from all four nights of Joe Biden’s nominating party.

Steve Brodner's illustrated takeways from Day One at the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Steve Brodner is the 2019 recipient of the Master Series Award from the School of Visual Arts in New York. His assistant is Kayleigh Waters.

