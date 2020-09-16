Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

How to vote in Los Angeles | Election 2020

VIDEO | 01:49
Mail-in ballots, registration deadlines, voting centers — we’ve got you covered with the basics of voting in the Nov. 3 election.

By Jackeline Luna
Claire Hannah Collins Maggie Beidelman
Sep. 16, 2020
11:44 AM
Politics
Jackeline Luna

Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.

Claire Hannah Collins

Claire Hannah Collins is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She was born in Hong Kong and lived in Amman, Jordan, until she was 18. Before moving to Los Angeles, she studied photo and video journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Maggie Beidelman

Maggie Beidelman is a senior video director focusing on the L.A. Times’ YouTube channel. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

