Opinion

Our reckoning with racism

An illustration arranges headlines and photos from Times coverage of race in the shape of shattered glass
(Lincoln Agnew / For The Times)
Sep. 27, 2020
3 AM
1

Opinion

A letter from The Times’ owner

CULVER CITY-CA-MARCH 19, 2018: Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong is photographed at his office in Culver City on Monday, March 19, 2018. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

A letter from The Times’ owner

This year, across America, we’ve engaged in conversations about race and discrimination that have been candid, direct and consequential. They are happening among friends and co-workers, through protests and political debates, at athletic events and in pop culture. And they are happening at the Los Angeles Times.

Opinion

Editorial: An examination of The Times’ failures on race, our apology and a path forward

A story that reinforced stereotypes about Black and Latino Angelenos appeared on the front page on July 12, 1981.

Opinion

Editorial: An examination of The Times’ failures on race, our apology and a path forward

Prompted by a pandemic, an economic crisis and a national debate over policing, our nation now faces a long-delayed reckoning with systemic racism. We would be remiss if we did not take part in that self-examination.

Opinion

Braxton: A Black reporter recalls racism in the newsroom and finally gets his day of reckoning

Times reporter Greg Braxton's work appeared on the front page during the 1992 riots, but when the unrest ended, he was sent back to a suburban bureau.
Opinion

Braxton: A Black reporter recalls racism in the newsroom and finally gets his day of reckoning

The writer revisits a painful memory from 1992, comparing it to his father’s trauma and the current firestorm at the Los Angeles Times.

Opinion

Banks: Navigating the complexities of race in L.A. — and in The Times’ newsroom — as a young, Black reporter

Opinion

Banks: Navigating the complexities of race in L.A. — and in The Times’ newsroom — as a young, Black reporter

Sandy Banks arrived in Los Angeles to work at The Times at 24, never having known anyone who wasn’t Black or white. The polyglot dynamic she encountered both fascinated and bewildered her.

Opinion

Morrison: Two pioneering reporters demonstrated the importance of covering all parts of L.A.

Bob Richardson, left, and Michael Lazarou in 1990 on the set of "Heat Wave," a movie about the Watts riots.
Opinion

Morrison: Two pioneering reporters demonstrated the importance of covering all parts of L.A.

When the 1965 civil unrest in Watts began, The Times still had no Black reporters or editors. What it did have was a Black advertising messenger who described what he saw going on in his neighborhood.

Opinion

Arellano: For Latinos and the L.A. Times, a complicated past — and a promising future

Bottom row, from left: David Reyes, Virginia Escalante and Louis Sahagun. Top row, from left: George Ramos, Noel Greenwood, Frank Sotomayor, Frank del Olmo, Jose Galvez and Robert Montemayor at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony in New York.
Opinion

Arellano: For Latinos and the L.A. Times, a complicated past — and a promising future

Over the last 139 years, Los Angeles Times readers have seen in their newspaper the best and worst of how the American media have covered Latinos.

Opinion

Watanabe: How do you cover a group as diverse as Asian Americans in Southern California?

Opinion

Watanabe: How do you cover a group as diverse as Asian Americans in Southern California?

The Times once ran alarmist stories about “heathen Chinee” and supported the incarceration Japanese Americans during World War II. We’ve since made headway, but we still need to improve coverage of Asian Americans.

Opinion

Voices from The Times newsroom past and present

The historic Los Angeles Times building with Los Angeles city Hall in the background.
Opinion

Voices from The Times newsroom past and present

As the U.S. confronts systemic racism, Los Angeles Times staffers past and present reflect on how race and racism has affected the newsroom and its coverage.

As the U.S. confronts institutional racism, the Los Angeles Times is examining its own record on race and racism in the newsroom and its coverage.

Editing by Hector Becerra, Sewell Chan, Sue Horton, Steve Padilla and Alice Short. Photo editing by Kirk McKoy. Video by Carla Hall, Robert Meeks and Mark Potts. Copy editing by Richard Nelson and Jared Servantez. Art direction by Kelli Sullivan and Allison Hong. Digital design by Courtney Lewis. Fact checking by Mariah Kreutter. Additional help by Alexa Díaz, Louisa Frahm, Samantha Melbourneweaver and Lora Victorio. Illustration by Lincoln Agnew.

Opinion