Letters to the Editor: Democrats, don’t pass up this chance to make D.C. a state

To the editor: It’s a given that statehood for the District of Columbia would result in two more Democrats being elected to the Senate (of course, unless the GOP were to become a much different party). (“Why the Capitol riot could speed up D.C.'s path to statehood,” Opinion, Jan. 25)

If the Republicans ever find themselves unable to win a majority in Congress, instead of complaining about the composition of the electorate that disdains them, maybe they should change their politics.

As for the propriety of Democrats to push for this, if the Democratic Party is ready to lead us where it believes the country needs to go, why wouldn’t it do it what it can within the boundaries of the law and the Constitution? Because it might displease the other side?

That’s a given too: Of course making the District of Columbia a state would upset Republicans.

Democrats, if you’re waiting for the GOP to give you permission, you’ll be waiting forever. There’s only one entity you need permission from to exercise power: the people. If the voters grant you the power to do something you want, take it and use it.

Jeff Vaughn, Encino

To the editor: The District of Columbia should not be made the 51st state.

Our founders never intended for the federal capital city (the “national seat of government”) to have statehood. In fact, since this is contrary to the framers’ intent, the move would require a constitutional amendment.

The only possible alternative would be to have Maryland retake the District of Columbia’s land, from which it was originally ceded (allowing D.C. residents congressional representation), and retain the small central core of U.S. government buildings and monuments as a federal district.

This alternative would likely require a constitutional amendment as well.

Sheldon L. Freilich, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

To the editor: Law professor Ian Ayres claims that if the District of Columbia were a state, the governor could have deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol on Jan. 6.

However, the new state would exclude the White House, the Capitol and other federal buildings and monuments, which would remain as the national capital separate from the new state.

Sheldon Welles, Pacific Palisades