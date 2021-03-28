Letters to the Editor: Los Angeles needs to go big on rooftop solar immediately

To the editor: I am happy to see Los Angeles making progress toward its laudable goal of retiring fossil fuel use and getting to 100% clean energy. However, I am wondering the same thing as the Food and Water Watch organizer who was quoted in your article:

Does the city truly understand the game-changing role of rooftop solar and battery storage? Has the city reviewed the study in the article that said going big on rooftop solar could save us all $473 billion by reducing the massive costs of solar and wind farms and long-distance power lines? Did the city consult with residents and solar companies to understand the tremendous market forces that are causing demand for rooftop solar to surge?

As a middle-class solar user, I can attest that going solar is easy and increasingly inexpensive. With a little more vision and a little less red tape from L.A. Department of Water and Power, Southern California Edison and others, I know people will sign up for the win-win of savings, clean energy and reliability.

David Rusch, Culver City

To the editor: It is encouraging that Los Angeles could meet its energy needs with renewable sources. Reducing air pollution would benefit everyone, and the cost to make the transition to renewables seems quite reasonable.

One factor seems to be missing: conserving energy. It seems obvious that we can do what we want with less total energy use.

We can insulate better and use more passive solar heating to reduce home heating needs. We can make vehicles with lighter materials and better aerodynamics. We can choose to buy products that require less energy to make and distribute.

One way to make these choices more attractive is to put a price on carbon that reflects the true cost of polluting.

Craig Preston, Costa Mesa

To the editor: As we stand on the precipice of a global environmental catastrophe, the city of Los Angeles — the largest city in the fifth-largest economy in the world — has an opportunity to change the trajectory of renewable energy across the country.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory study has shown that there are viable, just and cost-effective ways for Los Angeles to make the transition to 100% renewable. The question is, will we be bold and forward thinking, or continue to bear the costs of wildfires, droughts and extreme weather events caused by greenhouse gas emissions?

The NREL study is not “pie in the sky.” This is an opportunity for Los Angeles to become a global leader in the fight against climate change.

Diana Weynand, Woodland Hills, and Kathy Schaeffer, Sherman Oaks

The writers are, respectively, chapter and legislative coordinator of the San Fernando Valley Climate Reality Project.