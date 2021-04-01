Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Letters to the Editor: Attacks on transgender athletes are more culture war nonsense from conservatives

Flintridge Prep girls' volleyball players in 2019.
Flintridge Prep girls’ volleyball players in 2019. Bills in more than 20 states would keep transgender girls from playing on such teams.
(Raul Roa )
To the editor: Thanks for your excellent and succinct editorial on why transgender women athletes are not a threat to cisgender women athletes. This non-issue has become yet another “culture war” to rally conservatives at the expense of a marginalized group.

As you rightly point out, all young people should be able to compete in sports aligned with their gender identity. Transgender women whose testosterone is suppressed have no more natural advantages than a child born of athletes.

Similarly, all young people should be allowed to use school bathrooms matching their identity, to defend our country and to obtain healthcare attuned to their needs.

The arc of history bends toward non-discrimination. Let’s hope that the young generation can remove the last vestiges of this social scourge.

Paula Tavrow, Pasadena

