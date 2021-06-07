Letters to the Editor: When the going got tough, Tito Ortiz resigned. Some fighter

To the editor: Tito Ortiz claims to be a patriot and an American who will always fight for his country and the Constitution. But when the going got tough serving on the Huntington Beach City Council, the former MMA fighter resigned.

His 15 minutes are finally over.

Joseph Garcia, Yorba Linda

To the editor: After only six months into his four-year term in office, Ortiz left thousands of voters in the lurch by abruptly resigning as mayor pro tem of Huntington Beach.

He ran for office to make the city safe, yet by his simple action of not wearing a face mask, he put others at risk of catching a deadly virus. It’s too bad that the job didn’t work out for him, but sadly, he is not the only public official who receives threats and criticism.

Huntington Beach is indeed at a fork in the road. We have an excellent City Council and city staff moving ahead to address issues of food and housing insecurity among our residents, climate change and human rights. Hopefully, the council will appoint a resident who already serves on one of the city’s many boards and commissions and who represents a part of the community that has historically lacked representation in government.

Patricia Goodman, Huntington Beach

