Letters to the Editor: Refusing to defend voting rights is unconstitutional. Biden needs to say that

To the editor: I wish that President Biden and others who talk about voting rights would just once in a while remind the public that four times in our constitutional amendments (the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th) we find that the rights of citizens to vote shall not be “abridged” based on certain characteristics such as race or gender. And each time, the sentence, “The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation,” follows. (“Biden vows to protect right to vote from GOP limits,” July 13)

The Republicans in Congress are currently refusing to exercise their power to prevent laws that will abridge the right to vote. Yet they fanatically cling to the phrase “shall not be infringed” when it comes to the 2nd Amendment in order to stop sensible gun safety measures.

G.J. Monteverde, Camarillo

To the editor: The Texas Democrats who fled their state to prevent the Republican-controlled Legislature from passing an election-reform bill are, for all intents and purposes, filibustering.

Isn’t it the Democrats who are pressing heavily to eliminate the Senate filibuster? I guess whether you approve of the rules or not depends on whose ox is being gored.

Jim Toomey, Reseda

To the editor: Republicans and Democrats are playing out the age-old dogfight around elections with their self-serving efforts to tweak voting laws and systems for their own advantage. Both parties take a bite out of the Big Lie and spit it out for public consumption under the guise of a “heroic” effort to protect the will of the people.

Meanwhile, those with an once of common sense know that the 2022 midterm will be as free and fair as the 2020 election. Biden knows that the midterm election will be a referendum on the policies and performance of his administration.

Jim Valentine, Woodland Hills